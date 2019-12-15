Bigg Boss 13 Promo: Salman Khan shows the door to Shehnaaz Gill? Find out

After Madurima Tuli, Shehnaaz Gill might take an exit from Bigg Boss 13 in the double eviction.

Bigg Boss 13 is in its eleventh week and the contestants are gearing up for the competition which is getting intense with each passing day. The last episode saw Shehnaz Gill, Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau, Madhurima Tuli and Sidharth Shukla get nominated for eviction. Madhurima Tuli gets eliminated from the show on securing the least number of votes. However, enters the Bigg Boss House via Me Tv asking her to wait back as he announces double eviction.

Out of the three other nominated contestants, Shehnaz Gill, Vikas Fhatak and Sidharth Shukla, another member is to bid adieu to the housemates, reveals Salman Khan. In a promo that surfaced on the internet a while ago, we see Salman Khan showing the door to Shehnaaz as he announces her name for eviction. Shehnaaz breaks down on hearing her name and refuses to believe Salman's verdict. Being titled as the entertainer of the house, Shehnaaz wells up and shows her disappointment with the audience. Check out the promo:

Salman Khan insists her on taking an exit from the main door but Shehnaaz refuses to leave. Smart witted Salman Khan has pranked the contestants n number of times during the eviction process. Shehnaaz takes the situation in the same way and cries hysterically. Shehnaaz admits being upset owing to Sidharth's absence and justifies her sour mood.

Whether Shehnaaz's journey is over in the house or it is yet another prank played by Salman Khan? Watch the episode and find out!

