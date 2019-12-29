Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Salman Khan teaches housemates a lesson, Cleans dirty utensils and washroom; WATCH Video

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, housemates will be left red-faced in embarrassment as host Salman Khan will enter the house and clean up their mess himself. Take a look.

We've all seen fume in anger and shout on top of his lungs on the sets of Bigg Boss house, when anything wrong takes place. But, looks like the 'tedha' season has tested Dabanng Khan's patience to no limits. With constant ugly fights and disobeying orders, Salman seems to have given up on trying to explain things verbally to the Bigg Boss 13 contestants. And npw, the actor is all set to take matters in his hand, and teach them a lesson by his actions. Yes, he is all set to show his silent-angry side to the world, and it is sure going to be one of the dangerous sights we've all seen so far.

In the latest promo released by makers, we can see that Salman Khan is going to enter the house and do all household chores himself. Yes, to teach the inmates a lesson for disobeying the house and its rules, Salman will be seen cleaning the BB 13 house all by himself. From washing dirty utensils, to cleaning the refrigerator and from mopping the floor to cleaning the toilets, Salman will do things bare hands and will teach the housemates a lesson with unique tactic.

Upon seeing all this, inamtes are going to be red-faced in embarrassment. Though the housemates are locked in the bedroom, they will be seen trying to stop Salman Khan from doing the chores and also apologize for their unacceptable actions. But, looks is not in the mood to pay heed to anybody, as he continues to embarrass and humiliate them silently with his good actions. While all other housemates seemed to be ashamed for their deeds, Paras Chhabra and no remorse. He was heard saying, 'Thank God Salman sir did enter the bedroom area'.

Salman refuses to accept the housemates apology, and schools them by saying, 'Nobody here is actually feeling guilty and ashamed, rather all of you think yourselves as 'tees maar khan' and over smart. He also goes on to say that the drama they are offering, is utter bullshit and not leaving any positive impact on the audiences.

For the unversed, all this happened, after Madhurima Tuli and some other housemates, refused to clean the house and obey captain Shehnaaz Gill's orders. Well, it would be interesting to see if the housemates learn a lesson from Salman this time, or continue to disappoint him further. Only time will tell. Until then, what are your thoughts on Salman's new startegy to teach BB 13 housemates a lesson. Let us know in the comment section below.

