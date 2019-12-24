Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Shehnaaz Gill breaks down post a fight with Sidharth Shukla; Latter says ‘it’s exhausting’

Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, we will get to see Shehnaaz Gill fighting with Sidharth Shukla over her expectations from him. Sidharth will be seen calling Shehnaaz ‘mad’ after the fight. Check it out.

Bigg Boss 13 is turning out to be full of drama and tensions. While a day back, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill had resolved their differences, it seems once again they will be seen getting into a fight. In the upcoming episode, we will get to see Shehnaaz telling Sidharth that she has some expectations from him and post that, she is seen shouting at him. During last night’s episode, Sidharth was seen telling Shehnaaz how she manages to hurt him by making the same mistakes again and again.

Now, in the preview promo of the episode, we get to see Shehnaaz telling Sidharth that if he wants that she should not talk to some people in the house, even she would expect the same from him. Later, Sidharth is seen sitting with Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma in the garden area and Shehnaaz is seen telling him that she doesn’t want him putting any tags on her. She tells him that she also has some expectations from him. Post this, she goes inside and breaks down.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati are glad as Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz reunite; Want Vikas Gupta to stay in the house)

Sidharth is seen telling Mahira and Paras that all this Shehnaaz’s drama is getting exhausting for him. He also says, “this is getting out of hand.” During the promo, Arti is also seen telling Mahir and Paras that Shehnaaz had issues that Sidharth was sitting with Mahira. Now, it remains to be seen if Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s bond of friendship gets over post this fight between them. Among the contestants in the house, Sidharth and Shehnaaz are the only two whose friendship has remained unaffected with fights. However, as the days go on, it seems that tensions between the two are also mounting.

Check out the Bigg Boss 13 promo below:

Credits :Instagram

Read More