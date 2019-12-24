Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Shehnaaz Gill calls Vishal Aditya Singh ‘Kutta’ as she fights with him in the task

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill will be seen getting into a fight with Vishal Aditya Singh. As the task gets out of hand, Shehnaaz will abuse him and take a stand for Shefali Bagga. Check it out.

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the popular shows on TV. The drama and tension each day are mounting and it seems that in the upcoming episode, things are going to be focused on Shehnaaz Gill. While an earlier promo showcased that Shehnaaz will get into a tiff with her best friend, Sidharth Shukla, a new video shared by the makers showcases her fighting with Vishal Aditya Singh in the captaincy task. As Asim Riaz’s tenure as captain will come to an end, a new task will transform BB house into planet Mars.

In a promo shared by the makers, we get to see two teams divided and the housemates fight it out to win. The housemates are tied with a rope at one end and then when the alarm goes off they have to collect water in their respective tanks. We get to see Shehnaaz fighting hard against all to win the task. However, Vishal comes in between and tries to invert her filled jar of water. Seeing this, Shehnaaz tries to save it by covering it under her. In the process of trying to snatch it away from Shehnaaz, Vishal ends up hurting her.

Gill gets furious as Vishal hurts her and abuses him by calling him ‘Kutta.’ Post this, Shehnaaz challenges him to try and stop her now. Vishal is also seen topping over Mahira’s jar as well to push her out of the race for captaincy. However, after this, Mahira loses her temper and inverts everyone’s jars. Now, it will be interesting to see whether the task will get completed or will it get cancelled again. Also, Shehnaaz’s equation with Vishal and Sidharth both seems to be getting strained. It will be interesting to see how that changes in tonight’s episode. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

