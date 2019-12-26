Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Shehnaaz Gill cries as Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma deny to make her the new captain

Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: In the upcoming episode, Shehnaaz Gill will be seen shedding tears as Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma deny to support her during the captaincy task. Here's what happened.

Every contestant who enters the Bigg Boss house wishes to become the captain at least during his/her stint. Captaincy not only gives them additional powers, but also acts as their guard and saves them from the nominations. So, every time the captaincy race begins, the housemates put in their heart and soul to win it. And this is what is currently happening in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The current captaincy contenders, Shehnaaz Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh are putting their best foot forward to emerge as the next captain of the house. But, nothing in the Bigg Boss 13 house can be achieved easily, and so the makers have added a new 'tadka' to this captaincy task.

In the latest promo released by the makers, we see that housemates will have to make a big sacrifice in order to make Shehnaaz or Vishal the captain of the house. Yes, Bigg Boss will demand the inmates personal things to be destroyed to help Sana and Vishal win the captaincy. In the video, Shehnaaz is seen pleading in front of Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma to do what Bigg Boss has asked them to do. While Bigg Boss demands Asim to do away with his workout tools, Mahira has been asked to destroy her mother's photograph. Here, Sana is seeing telling Asim to help her as she also helped him become the captain, and he must return the favour.

But, the shocker comes in when Mahira denies destroying her mom's picture, and Paras also does not offer a helping hand. On seeing Paras' attitude, Shehnaaz tells him, 'Mein tere dil ke kabil nahi par tere jooton ke kabil toh bann sakti hu naa.' (I'm not worthy of your heart, but at least show me that I have some worth in your life). But here, Paras seems to be totally unaffected by Shehnaaz's words and ignores her. Paras' actions affect Shehnaaz and she is deeply hurt. She is seen shedding tears and walks off in the bedroom area to stay all alone.

Check out the Bigg Boss 13 promo below:

Now, it would be interesting to see for whom will housemates scarifice their precious goodies? Who do you think will become the next captain of Bigg Boss 13 house? Also, will equations change between Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill after this? Let us know in the comment section below.

