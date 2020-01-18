Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Shehnaaz Gill gets excited on seeing her favourite Gautam Gulati enter the house

Gautam Gulati will be entering the house and well, it sure is going to leave Shehnaaz Gill all cheery and excited.

Bigg Boss 13 has witnessed the family week over the last three days and now that it has come to an end, it looks like Bigg Boss still has some more guests whom he'll be welcoming to the house. Reports about Vindu Dara Singh, Karan Singh Grover, Gautam Gulati and ex-contestants of this season Himanshi Khurana, Abu Malik and Siddhartha Dey have been doing the rounds, and well today is going to be the day.

In the promo ahead, we get a glimpse of some of them entering the house and while it sure is going to be an interesting watch, what has us all excited is Shehnaaz Gill's reaction on seeing Gautam. It is no secret that Shehnaaz is a complete fan if Gautam and while she has constantly spoken about it, it looks like she's about to have one of the best days of her life. We see how he enters the house while everyone is frozen by Bigg Boss but eventually, he does release Shehnaaz and she can't control her excitement anymore. Not only does she hug him tight, but she also showers him with kisses on the cheek while he tells her that Sidharth Shukla is looking.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Gautam Gulati to enter the house along with ex contestants Siddhartha Dey and Abu Malik)

Well, it is definitely going to be an interesting episode tonight. Apart from this promo that we came across, we also see in the preview ahead, how loses his cool post Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh's fight. Apart from that, he also gets mad at Paras Chhabra and after his statement about the creatives, Salman loses his calm on him.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More