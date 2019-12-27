Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Shehnaaz Gill gets spooked after Vishal Aditya Singh senses a ghost in the house; WATCH

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill will be seen running around in the room after Vishal Aditya Singh claims to have senses a ghost in the house. Check it out.

Bigg Boss 13 is turning out to be one of the most loved shows on Indian Television. In the last episode, Shehnaaz Gill beat Vishal Aditya Singh to become the captain of the house. Post this, Sidharth Shukla hugged her and celebrated with her. Now, in the upcoming episode, we can expect some spookiness in the house as Vishal will claim that he can sense a ghost. After his claim, Madhurima Tuli and Shehnaaz will be seen getting extremely spooked.

In a promo shared by the makers, we get to see Vishal and the housemates sleeping comfortably. However, something breaks Vishal’s sleep and he claims that he can hear some sounds in the house. This wakes up Shehnaaz, Madhurima, Sidharth, and Arhaan. Madhurima also adds to the scariness by claiming that she could also sense someone in the house. Hearing this, Shehnaaz can be seen shouting ‘mummy’ and running from one corner to her bed.

Now, it remains to be seen whether there is some ghost in the house or Vishal and Madhurima are doing it on purpose to cause problems in Shehnaaz Gill’s captaincy. Last night, Vishal and Shehnaaz compete against each other to become the captain. But, Shehnaaz was able to get more housemates on her side to perform the task for her which led to Vishal’s defeat. Also, in another promo, we saw Vishal, Madurima, Shefali Jariwala refusing to follow Shehnaaz’s orders. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

