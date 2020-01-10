Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Shehnaaz Gill REVEALS she wants to marry Sidharth Shukla after confessing feelings for him

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill will propose to Sidharth Shukla for marriage as she tells him to meet her after the show. Here's what happened.

If we talk about the star players of Bigg Boss 13, it definitely has to be Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. From their cute banter, to their tom and jerry fights, the duo has been the major highlight of the show. While initially both were firm that they are just friends, now the romance between them seems to be blossoming. Their love angle and mushy moments have not escaped anyone's eyes and SidNaaz fans are constantly rooting for them. In the recent episode, Shehaaz also went to confess that she has feelings for Sidharth, and made us believe again, 'Pyaar Dosti Hai.' However, the best ‘SidNaaz’ moments will be coming in today's episode.

In the latest we will see Shehnaaz Gill proposing Sidharth Shukla for marriage. Yes, you read that absolutely right! After confessing having feels for the Dil Se Dil Tak actor, Punjab ki has now revealed that she wants to marry him. In the latest promo of released by the makers, Shehnaaz can be seen entertaining the audience on the stage during the Comedy Club task. Here she says, 'Imagine Sidharth and I are married.' Upon hearing this, the entire house and audience start hooting for them. Sidharth on the other hand is seen blushing. Then, she goes on to ask the audience that if they really want to see SidNaaz hitched, then they must give her standing ovation.

And if you think the SidNaaz banter ends here, you're absolutely wrong! What Shehnaaz tells next leaves Sidharth red, and others go 'awww'. She tells, 'Sidharth Shukla call me after Bigg Boss' and also winks at him. Well, these leaves the Balika Vadhu actor blushing as he cannot control his happiness.

Check out the Bigg Boss 13 promo below:

Well, after watching this SidNaaz fans are surely going to go crazy and we can't wait to see Sidharth's reaction on this now. Do you think Sidharth and Shehnaaz will make a good married couple? Do you want them to get hitched in real? How about Mr. and Mrs. Shukla? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

