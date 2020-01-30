Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Shehnaaz Gill’s brother TAUNTS Paras on taking money from girls; Calls him Mahira ka pappu

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz will be seen getting into a fight with Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. Amidst this, Shehbaaz calls out Paras for taking money from girls.

Bigg Boss 13 is going through some interesting twists with the entry of Sidharth Shukla, , Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh and Vishal Aditya Singh’s connections in the house. In the upcoming episode, we will get to see a fight between Mahira, Paras and Shehnaaz’s brother Shehbaz. When Shehbaz came to the house, he told Shehnaaz that she should not talk to Mahira and Paras and he tried to talk to Sidharth that they both are his enemies.

In a promo released by the makers, we get to see that during the captaincy task, Mahira gets into an argument with Shehbaz after which Paras also gets involved. While fighting with each other, Shehbaz pushes Paras twice and Mahira tries to come in between. This angers Shehbaz and he calls Paras ‘Mahira ka Pappu,’ which makes Chhabra furious. Mahira goes up to Shehbaz and says, ‘Shehnaaz ko Bolu, Sidharth ka pappu? Tameez nahi hai baat karne ki.?’

Post this, Mahira tells Shehbaz that he and his sister have small thinking and that is what is visible in the house. Shehbaz and Paras continue to argue when the former taunts the latter about asking for money from girls. Shehnaaz’s brother taunts Paras about living off girls’ money indirectly pointing out at ’s comment on Chhabra that his girlfriend Akanksha Puri used to send him things from outside. Now, it remains to be seen what happens post this fight between Shenaaz’s brother Shehbaz and Mahira, Paras. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Twitter

