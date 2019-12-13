Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Shehnaaz Gill turns Paro as Vishal Aditya Singh becomes Devdas inside the jail; WATCH

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh will turn Devdas and Paro to entertain the housemates. From the promo, it is seen that Vishal will be in jail for this week.

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most loved shows on Indian Television. The show is currently one of the most popular and Shehnaaz Gill was chosen as the entertainer by the housemates last week. Now, in the upcoming episode, the housemates will be seen choosing two contestants for BB Jail punishment. In the previous promo, we saw the majority of the housemates vote for Vishal Aditya Singh. Now, the latest promo features, Vishal in the jail and Shehnaaz Gill joking with him from outside.

In the promo, we get to see Shehnaaz pretending to be Paro while Vishal is seen turning Devdas inside the jail. Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma encourage the two to entertain the housemates and Shehnaaz, Vishal happily continue. The two fool around and recreate Devdas and Paro’s love story in a hilarious way which leaves everyone laughing. In the promo, we get to see Hindustani Bhau, Mahira and Paras in splits. Vishal even comments on Shehnaaz and says that she is the reason of him backstabbing Sidharth Shukla.

The hilarious banter of Devdas and Paro recreated by the two leaves everyone laughing. However, we don’t get to see who joined Vishal in the BB jail. In the previous promo, it seemed that the housemates wanted Madhurima Tuli join Vishal in the jail so that they can sort out their differences and focus on the game inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. However, it remains unclear who will accompany Vishal in BB Jail. We will get to see that in tonight’s episode. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

