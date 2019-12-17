Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz is hurt as Paras supports Mahira for captaincy; Will Sidharth Shukla help Gill?

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill will be seen getting hurt by Paras Chhabra’s actions after he chooses to support Mahira Sharma in captaincy task over her. Will Shehnaaz’s best friend, Sidharth Shukla come to her aid. Check it out.

One of the popular shows on TV is Bigg Boss 13. A day back, things became even more interesting as Sidharth Shukla returned to the main house after his treatment for typhoid. In the upcoming episode, we will get to see Shenaaz Gill getting emotional as Paras Chhabra decides to support Mahira Sharma in captaincy task instead of her. Shehnaaz has always maintained that she cares about Paras. But, after Paras returned to the main house, his equation with Mahira is turning romantic.

In a promo of tonight’s episode, we will get to see Shehnaaz telling Madhurima Tuli and Shefali Bagga that she feels as if she has no value in Paras’ life and only Mahira is important to him. Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh take a stand for Shehnaaz and confront Paras about this. Vishal is seen telling Paras that Shehnaaz loves him but Paras says that he cares about Mahira. Seeing this, Sidharth comes to Shehnaaz’s aid and they both decide to play the game together.

(Also read: Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Sidharth Shukla links up Arhaan & Shefali Bagga; Rashami says ‘yeh zyada kyu bol raha hai’)

Shehnaaz finds support in Sidharth and tells him that she wants to be the captain of the house. Paras comes to talk to Shehnaaz in the bathroom. She shouts on him that he has treated her like second priority and she will not fight for captaincy this time. Later, Shehnaaz shouts on Paras and says, ‘Mujhe hurt hota hai.’ Shehnaaz also says that she will cause a ruckus in the house, if she doesn’t become the captain. It will be interesting to see Sidharth and Shehnaaz coming together against Mahira and Paras. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates about the same.

Check out the latest promo of Bigg Boss 13 here:

Credits :Instagram

Read More