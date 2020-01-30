Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Sidharth asks BB to remove him from captaincy race post Vikas Gupta is accused of cheating

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Vikas Gupta will be seen using his mind to help make his connection, Sidharth Shukla, the next captain of the house. However, during the task, Devoleena Bhattacharjee accuses Vikas of cheating after which Sidharth asks BB to remove him from captaincy race.

Bigg Boss 13 is turning out to be a success for the makers and among the popular contestants, Sidharth Shukla’s connection Vikas Gupta entered the house a day back. With Gupta’s re-entry in the house is bound to cause turmoil in the upcoming captaincy task. While Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth were happy to see Vikas in the house, some contestants were unhappy. After Shefali Jariwala came inside for Paras Chhabra yesterday, Shehnaaz was left disappointed. Vikas tried to talk to Sidharth and Shehnaaz too about their relationship.

In a promo of tonight’s episode, we get to see Vikas plotting with Shefali Jariwala and other connections for the captaincy task where the housemates’ connection will have to collect the maximum amount of notes from the money shower in the house and make their favourite contestant win. During the task, Kashmera Shah and Vikas get into an argument where the former calls Gupta a ‘flipper.’ On the other hand, when notes start falling, Vikas tries to collect the maximum.

Later, when Shehnaaz’s brother Shehbaaz announces that he has the maximum number of notes, Vikas snatches them away cunningly and puts it in his piggybank. This leaves Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Kashmera furious. They tell BB that Vikas has cheated in the task. Seeing everyone shout against Vikas, Sidharth asks BB to remove him from the captaincy task if Vikas cheated to make him win. Now, it will be interesting to see how Bigg Boss reacts to this act by Gupta for his connection, Sidharth Shukla. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

