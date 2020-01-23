Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Sidharth Shukla applauds as Vishal Aditya Singh gets SLAMMED by BB for cheating in task

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, we will get to see Sidharth Shukla having the last laugh after Vishal Aditya Singh gets punished by Bigg Boss for cheating as the sanchalak of the captaincy task. Check it out.

Bigg Boss 13 is nearing its finale and as the days are passing by, dynamics between housemates are getting changed everyday. In the upcoming episode, we will get to see Sidharth Shukla enjoying the last laugh after Bigg Boss punishes Vishal Aditya Singh for being a cheating ‘sanchalak’ of captaincy task. While Vishal has been supporting Asim Riaz, for a long time, Sidharth too has also found friends over a period of time in Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma.

In a promo released by the makers, we get to see Vishal being made the sanchalak of the captaincy task. Clearly Singh is seen favouring Asim, Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai in the task and going against Sidharth, Paras, Mahira, Arti and Shefali Jariwala. Vishal is also seen getting into a fight with Shefali who refuses to listen and agree to the sanchalak’s decision. After cheating in the task, Vishal, Asim and Rashami are seen celebrating. However, Bigg Boss calls the housemates to discuss the task.

Bigg Boss slams Vishal for cheating in the task and taking the wrong advantage of getting the power of being a sanchalak. For opting to favour his friends and declaring Shehnaaz as the winner of a round in which she didn’t have any eggs in her basket, Vishal gets penalised and is told that he will not be getting to participate in any immunity task in the future. Hearing this, Sidharth is seen clapping and laughing as he had the last laugh in the fight. Arti, Paras, Mahira and Shefali look happy as Vishal gets punished. However, Vishal ends up saying that the punishment doesn’t make much difference to him. Now, it will be interesting to see who wins the captaincy task. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

