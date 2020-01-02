Bigg Boss 13 PREVIEW: Sidharth Shukla calls Asim Riaz a 'cry baby'; Latter targets Shukla's late father

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz will again be seen into an ugly fight during the captaincy task as the the latter drags Sidharth's late father into the heated conversation and abuses him. Here's what happened.

Fights are never going to stop in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Period. No, we're not saying it, but it has been time and again proved by the housemates themselves. No day passes with any of them getting into a scuffle. And these fights only turn out to be ugly during the tasks. Now, as Bigg Boss will give the housemates a task to choose the next captain of the house, we will again witness fights and ugly wars.

In the preview video released by the makers, we see all the contestants getting extremely aggressive, but there again erupts a fight between the two hardcore rivals Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. Yes, the friends turned foes again enter into a war with each other. All this happens when Sidharth calls Asim a 'cry baby' during the task for complaining of getting hurt always. This does not go down well Asim Riaz and he retaliates in anger dragging in Shukla's family.

He says something that gets everyone agitated. In response to Shukla's comment, Asim says, 'Tera Baap hoga cry baby.' Shukla doesn't lose his calm and says, 'He is no more.' But, Asim doesn't realise his mistake of targeting Shukla's late father and goes on to speak gibberish saying, 'Gaya vo.'

Arti Singh, who is a close friend to Shukla, loses her cool and gives Asim Riaz a earful for his unacceptable words. In a fit of anger, Arti SIngh lashes out at Asim and says that he is the one to drag Shukla's father this time. For the unversed, had advised housemates not to drag their families. But, in the previous episodes, Shukla also had been seen targeting Asim in the name of his family. Whatever the reason may be, Asim's anger and words are not justified.

What are your thoughts about the same? Do you think Asim will apologies to Sidharth for hurting him? It would be interesting to see how Salman Khan reacts to this ugly spat between the two. Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

