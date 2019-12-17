Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Sidharth Shukla links up Arhaan & Shefali Bagga; Rashami says ‘yeh zyada kyu bol raha hai’

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla tries to set up Arhaan Khan and Shefali Bagga. When Rashami Desai gets to know about it, she gets angry and asks Arhaan to clear this matter in front of Sidharth. Check it out.

Bigg Boss 13 is in full swing and contestants are competing against one another. In the upcoming episode, the drama will increase as Sidharth Shukla tries to set up and Shefali Bagga, despite knowing the former’s feelings for . In yesterday’s episode, Rashami decided to stay friends with Arhaan till the time things don’t get sorted out between them outside the house. Later, Sidharth enters the house and this leaves Rashami and Arhaan a little upset.

In the upcoming episode, we will get to see some more drama in the house as Sidharth tries to link up Arhaan and Shefali Bagga. Shukla tells Arhaan that Bagga finds him cute. Later, Shefali tries to stop Sidharth from saying such things. Bagga goes and says this to Rashami that Sidharth was trying to set Arhaan and her up. She said that Sidharth wanted Arhaan and her to be together and that would help them go into the finale. Hearing this, Rashami loses her calm and asks Arhaan to clear out the matter in front of everyone.

She says about Sidharth, “Yeh zyada kyu bol raha hai. Yeh Mazaak karne ki baat nahi hai.” Now, it remains to be seen how things will go between Sidharth and Rashami. In the past too, Sidharth and Rashami have shared a love hate relationship inside the house. Often, their fights have gone out of hand. With Sidharth’s return in the game at a crucial point, we can expect more drama in the house. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates about the same.

Check out the promo of Bigg Boss 13 here:

