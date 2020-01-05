Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Sidharth Shukla & Paras Chhabra target Rahami Desai after Arhaan Khan's eviction; WATCH

In the latest promo, Salman Khan will ask housemates to choose who is a weak contender between Mahira Sharma and Rashami Desai and the answers will shock you. Take a look.

As the days in the Bigg Boss 13 house are passing by, and as the season is coming closer to the finale, the competition between the housemates has increased a top-notch higher. Every day we see new fights take place and new rivals form in the controversial house. Now, in today's Weekend Ka Vaar with , seems like housemates will again enter into a tiff. This is because Salman will put before them a tricky yet interesting task, which will reveal the real faces of the housemates and will make their game crystal-clear.

In the latest promo released by the makers, we see Salman Khan asking the housemates to choose who they think is a weak player in the house between arch-rivals, Mahira Sharma and . Yes, Salman will ask them to choose who is weak and justify with a valid reason for that. In the video, we see Arti Singh supporting Rashami and saying that Mahira is weaker as compared to Rashami. Shehnaaz Gill also follows Arti's suit and defends Rashami saying that Mahira never takes a stand for herself, it is Paras who stands up for her.

Next, Paras comes up and targets Rashami saying that she always needs someone to support her and alone she is nothing. First she needed and now that he is not there, she is trying to take shed with Asim Riaz. Sidharth Shukla, who is known to hate Rashami, also targets her. He says that she has never taken any stand on major issues, but has also stood up for nonsensical reasons, to which she only has fallen prey. After the reasoning, when Sidharth goes on to put the band on Rashami's head, she tries to stop him, but Salman interferes and asks her to let him complete his task.

Well, now only today's episode will reveal who the housemates think is a week contender, Mahira or Rasahmi, but it sure has come out as an eye-opener for the two beauties. Also, it would be interesting to see who bids adieu to the BB 13 house today on WKV. What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comment section below.

