Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Sidharth Shukla pokes fun at Rashami & says ‘you’re the only one I notice in the house’

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla will be seen having fun with Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Mahira Sharma at the expense of Rashami Desai. While joking with Rashami, Sidharth reveals to her that he notices her in the house. Check it out.

Bigg Boss 13 is just 3 days away from its finale and fans are rooting for their contestants to win. Inside the house, housemates are trying to stay away from fights with each other and in tonight’s episode, Sidharth Shukla will be seen poking fun at about her habit of hiding ration items in the kitchen. Along with Sidharth, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz will be seen joking with Rashami about her cooking habits while she has been inside the house.

In the promo, Sidharth is seen working in the kitchen when he tries to imitate Rashami. Rashami and Asim are sitting together on the couch and watching Sidharth joke about Rashami and her kitchen duty. Sidharth reminds Rashami how she used to hide sugar, tea leaves from the ration and then used to look for the right moment to take it out. Rashami is also seen laughing and then she says to Sidharth that she is glad he noticed that she works in the house.

Hearing this, Sidharth says ‘iss ghar mein agar kisi ko notice karta hu main toh woh tum ho, Rashami,’ and then he starts laughing with Paras and Mahira. The fun banter between Sidharth and Rashami goes on and Asim too joins the fun. In the last few days, Sidharth and Rashami’s banter with each other surely will come as a treat for their fans. Meanwhile, in tonight’s episode, Rajat Sharma will also be seen entering the house to ask some important questions from the housemates about their game. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

