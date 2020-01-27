Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Sidharth Shukla’s sweet talk prompts Rashami to ask him ‘Have you forgotten who I am?'

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, we will get to see Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai’s sweet banter with each other. Shukla’s sudden sweetness towards Rashami leaves her confused. Check it out.

Bigg Boss 13 is entering into the final 3 weeks where Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, , Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma are left inside the house. In the upcoming episode, fans will get to see some sweet banter between frenemies, Sidharth and Rashami. From the start, Rashami and Sidharth had the worst fights in the house. However, things had gotten better before re-entered the house. Post his entry, Rashami and Sidharth’s budding friendship ended and turned into enmity.

Now, in a promo released by the makers, we get to see Sidharth and Rashami talking to each other sweetly. Desai is seen walking in the garden area where Sidharth is sitting. He talks to her sweetly and she tells him that he is running on her mind. Post this, Sidharth goes ahead and talks to Rashami about what she is thinking about. Rashami tells him that she is thinking about him being extra caring towards her and talking to her very sweetly.

She goes ahead to ask him, “ Tu bhul toh nahi geya na, main Rashami hu.?” She even tells him that she needs her space and mentions that she is thinking a lot of things about him. Hearing this, Sidharth smiles and asks Rashami, ‘Maaregi nahi na merko raat ko sote time?’ Their cute banter goes on till Rashami keeps walking in the garden area. Rashami tells Sidharth that she thinks things like this don’t make a difference to him but to her they make a difference. Hearing this, Sidharth reveals that a lot of things make a difference to him and its in her head that things don’t matter to him. Post this, Rashami stops and says, “I really want to tell you 2-3 things.”

Now, what those 2-3 things are between Rashami and Sidharth, we will get to know in tonight’s episode. Also, we will get to see Asim Riaz and Paras getting into a fight after Bigg Boss revealed that Riaz, Vishal and Rashami were plotting against Mahira and Paras. Another interesting episode is set to air tonight for all BB lovers. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

