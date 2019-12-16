Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill’s reunion as he returns has fans rooting for #SidNaaz

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla will return to the house after his battle with typhoid. Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth’s reunion is one of the most anticipated by the fans of the two contestants.

One of the most loved shows on tv, Bigg Boss 13 is becoming increasingly interesting day by day. From the past 2 weeks, Sidharth Shukla has been out of the main house and last week, he was admitted to the hospital for typhoid. In his absence, Shehnaaz Gill was the most affected. Now, it seems that Sidharth is hail and hearty and is all set to return to the main house in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13. Fans of Sidharth and Shehnaaz were also missing their cute banter in the house.

In a preview promo of the episode, we get to see Shehnaaz being called to the confession room by Bigg Boss where Sidharth is already sitting. As she enters the room, Shehnaaz sees and Sidharth and jumps with joy. Shehnaaz hugs Sidharth and they both can’t seem to control their smile as they reunite on the show. Shehnaaz then tells Bigg Boss that she is very happy that he is back. Later, Sidharth and Shehnaaz go to meet the rest of the housemates.

Arti Singh is elated to see Sidharth back in the game. Shehnaaz tells Sidharth that even Asim Riaz missed him. Sidharth laughs on it. Later, Asim is showing sitting with and . Rashami asks him how he is feeling that his friend is back in the game. Asim says to her, “it is a matter of 10 minutes.” Well, as Sidharth is back in the house, fans of #SidNaaz are relieved and things are bound to get interesting as he has seen the housemates bitch about each other from the secret room for over a week. Also, nominations will take place in the upcoming episode. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Check it out:

Credits :Instagram

