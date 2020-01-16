Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Umar calls Sidharth Shukla as Asim Riaz’s ‘bada bhai’; Thanks Rashami for being his friend

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz will reunite with brother Umar Riaz. Umar will meet Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai and thank them for being there for Asim. Check it out.

Bigg Boss 13 is turning out to be one of the most popular shows on TV and the most famous contestants are Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. Their friendship in the initial weeks was pretty iconic but things went downhill as they fought a number of times. Now, as the family week is going on, Asim’s brother Umar Riaz will be seen entering the house and will meet his little bro along with his frenemy Sidharth, and other housemates.

In the promo shared by the makers, we get to see Umar reuniting with brother Asim and hugging him tightly. Post this, Umar takes Asim inside the house and they sit and talk about his popularity. Umar informs Asim that he is playing well and is ‘winning material.’ Umar even tells his brother that he is extremely popular outside the house and he should focus on winning the game. Asim clarifies about Himanshi Khurana not getting married part from Umar and his brother gives a one line reply, ‘jaisa tu soch raha hai, wese hi hai.’

Later, Umar goes out to meet other housemates. First, he interacts with Rashami Desai and thanks her for taking Asim’s side as he mentions that his brother is sensitive. Later, Asim’s brother Umar meets Sidharth and tells him that their friendship is popular outside the house and that both of them have a similar aggressive nature. He tells both of them to watch what they say to each other. Umar calls Sidharth Asim’s elder brother in the house. Now, it will be interesting to see how things change between Asim and Sidharth in the upcoming episodes after Umar’s revelation about the popularity of their friendship. Fans had been waiting for this promo and now that it is out, it surely will leave Asim’s fans rejoicing.

Check out the Bigg Boss 13 promo below:

