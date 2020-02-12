Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Vicky Kaushal turns the house into ‘Bhoot Bangala’ as he spooks Sidharth, Paras and others

Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship starring Vicky Kaushal will release on February 21, 2020

Bigg Boss 13 is just a few days away from its finale and before that, the makers of the reality show are going all out to introduce interesting tasks in the house. Now, in today’s episode, we will see Vicky Kaushal enter the BB house in order to play a fun task with the contestants and scare them as he turns the house into a bhoot Bangala. Well, we have often seen that the contestants discuss the presence of ghosts in the house and looks like, the makers of Bigg Boss are going to make their ghost talks turn into reality as Vicky Kaushal will enter the house to promote his film- Bhoot.

In the latest promo released by the channel, we can see Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Asim and Rashami getting spooked and scared as they wintess abnormal activity in the house- to dolls lying in the bathroom, lights going off to a mannequin falling off in the bedroom. In the said promo, all the contestants get scared when they see abnormal activities in the house while we see Vicky Kaushal sitting in the confession room and witnessing all the drama taking place inside the house.

Before entering the BB house, Vicky shared his photo on Instagram wherein he was seen wearing black pants, matching tee with a navy blue jacket and alongside the photo, Vicky wrote, “Ghar se nikalte hi, kuch door chalte hi, raste mein hai #BigBoss ka ghar! Stay tuned... the inmates are up for a surprise horror story tonight. #Bhoot #21stFeb.” Vicky will surely be spooking the housemates as he promotes Bhoot. Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship will release on February 21, 2020. As for the show, as we speak, Sidharth Shukla, , Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill are locked inside the house.

