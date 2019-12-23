Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Vikas Gupta DECLARES Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill are madly in love; WATCH

Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: In today’s episode, we will see Vikas Gupta telling Shefali Jariwala that Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill are madly in love; WATCH

We all know that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are one of the most loved contestants of the show- and fans love them both so much that they have started addressing them as #Sidnaaz. From their fights to their cute conversations to standing up for each other, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are totally adorable in the house. In the recent episode, we saw Shehnaaz Gill taking care of Sidharth Shukla while he was unwell and was seen giving him a massage when he asked for it at night.

Now in today’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, we will see Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth’s cute antics. In the promo released by the channel, we can see Shehnaaz keeping her foot on top of Shukla’s while having lunch, and Gill will be heard saying that she is one of those who will treat him like a prince and keep him on his head. Thereafter, Shehnaaz gets angry and comes to the room and we see Sidharth running after her to apologise and the two will be seen sharing some cute moments together and while apologizing, Sidharth will plant a kiss on her forehead.

Now, Shefali Jariwala and Vikas Gupta will be seen observing all this from the living room, and Jariwala will say that they both look so cute together and to this, Vikas Gupta will say that they both are madly in love. To this, Shefali will say that not that kind of love, and Vikas will confirm and say, yes, that kind of love.

Well, we don’t know if Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are just friends or more than that but we totally love their camaraderie. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

Check out the Bigg Boss 13 promo below:

