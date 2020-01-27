Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Vikas roots for Sidharth Shukla as Himanshi supports Asim & inmates' family to enter house

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13, we will see the family members and friends of the contestants entering Salman Khan's show for a stay with them. Check out who is coming to support whom.

Bigg Boss 13 has made a history of being the longest season of the franchise. And now again the 'tedha' season is going to create history. Ask how? Well, you will see family members and friends of the housemates entering the show for a stay with them. Yes, you heard that right! For the very first time on Bigg Boss, the inmates' family is all set to enter house. While rumours were doing rounds from many days on social media, the news was confirmed by the makers from the latest promo.

In the promo, we see Kashmera Shah rooting for sister-in-law Arti Singh, Shehbaaz supporting sister Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurana coming in for lover-boy Asim Riaz. Yes, BB 13's evicted contestant Himanshi is all set to re-enter to back Asim. On the other hand, mastermind Vikas Gupta, who had previously come on the season as a replacement for Devoleena Bhattacharjee is all prepped up to become BB 13 member again. But this time, he will be supporting his new bestie Sidharth Shukla. Well, all these new temporary members seem all excited and buckled up to bring a fresh twist to the game.

However, it is still not known if there will be someone from , Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra and Vishal Aditya Singh's families entering the house. Well, there were rumours about Paras' grilfriend Akanskha Puri to be on the show, but the actress has outrightly denied it. It would be interesting to see how the dynamics of the game changes when the actual family meets the BB 13 family.

Also, since we're only almost 3 weeks away from the finale, it will be intriguing to watch how this new turn in the show ups the TRP game. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think there will be a major spin in the game? Did you find the concept fascinating? Let us know in the comment section below.

