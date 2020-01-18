Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Vindu praises Sidharth Shukla, tells Shehnaaz her flips are ‘flop’ & calls Asim ‘chuslet’

Bigg Boss 13 weekend ka vaar episode will see former contestant Vindu Dara Singh enter the house. In the promo, we see Vindu interacting with Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill and other housemates. Check it out.

Bigg Boss 13 weekend ka vaar episode tonight is going to be filled with fun and controversial moments as some guests will be entering the house including Vindu Dhara Singh and Karan Singh Grover. In a promo, we get to see former contestant Vindu Dara Singh entering the house and meeting Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz and others. While outside the house, Vindu has been openly supporting Sidharth and has open about his favourites, inside the house, he will be seen sticking to the same and it surely will be a fun ride.

In the promo, we get to see Vindu praising Sidharth and telling him that he defeated typhoid in the hospital. He goes on to say, “hats off to you Sidharth.” Post this, we get to see Vindu talking to Asim Riaz. He informs Asim that when he gets into a fight with ‘Himalaya type’ Sidharth, he doesn’t like it. Vindu even tells Asim that he has named him ‘chuslet’ as he stretches a topic like chewing gum when he is fighting with Sidharth Shukla.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami tells Shehnaaz that Sidharth and Paras are not yours; Gill says ‘I’m not theirs either’)

Post this, Vindu goes to talk to Shehnaaz and tells her that she is very cute and entertaining. However, he tells her that when she fights it doesn’t appear nice and at times when she flips, it appears to be a big ‘flop.’ Vindu even speaks to Paras Chhabra and tells that his girlfriend Akanksha Puri has kept a close tab on Mahira Sharma and that he needs to watch his game. Vindu also interacts with and tells her that she is lost in the game now and initially she looked like one of the top contestants. With Vindu’s entry in the house, we can expect a lot of drama. Post the task is over, we will surely get to see some drama in Bigg Boss 13 house. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Check it out:

Credits :TwitterYouTube

Read More