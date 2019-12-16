Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Will Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan call it QUITS? Find Out

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai will be seen having an emotional confrontation with each other over his comments about her financial condition. Check it out.

Bigg Boss 13 is turning out to be one of the most loves shows on Indian television. Over the past few weeks, and ’s relationship has been under the scanner. After Arhaan’s return to the show, he proposed to Rashami and she also mentioned that she loves him. However, previously, on a weekend episode, exposed Arhaan’s truth about a child from a previous marriage which left Rashami shocked. Also, recently, Arhaan made some comments about Rashami being bankrupt which left her family affected.

Rashami’s brother, Gaurav Desai went inside the house and warned her that things are not how they seem to be in front of her and she should not take any decision about being with Arhaan inside the house. Now, it seems that all the negativity around Arhaan’s comments has started to affect the couple. In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, we will get to see Rashami confronting Arhaan about the same getting extremely emotional. She is seen telling him that his comments about her being bankrupt were wrong and he should not have projected it that way.

Arhaan too is seen getting emotional. Rashami tells Arhaan that she doesn’t want to lose him and that there is no one who loves her. Vikas Gupta is seen sitting with the couple and providing Rashami support. While tearing up, Rashami can be seen telling Arhaan that they should lay off for a bit inside the house about the matters. Now, it will be interesting to see if Rashami calls it quits on her relationship with Arhaan inside the house. The drama will ensue between the housemates tonight. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

