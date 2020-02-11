Bigg Boss 13: Rajat Sharma accuses Asim Riaz of breaking friendship with Sidharth Shukla & seeking sympathy

In Bigg Boss 13, Rajat Sharma will be seen entering the house to question the housemates. In a promo, we get to see Asim Riaz being accused of seeking sympathy after his fights with Sidharth Shukla. Here’s how Asim responded to the Aap Ki Adalat host’s accusations.

One of the most popular shows, Bigg Boss 13 is just days away from its finale episode and things are getting interesting with each passing day. In the upcoming episode, Aap ki Adalat fame Rajat Sharma will be seen entering the house and accusing housemates of various things. Even Asim Riaz will be seen getting prodded about his rift with Sidharth Shukla and his game plan of seeking sympathy through his fights with housemates. Asim and Sidharth were very good friends initially but later became enemies.

In the promo released by the makers, we get to see Asim being asked to sit in the witness box by Rajat Sharma. Post this, Aap Ki Adalat host asks Asim about his fights with Shukla. Asim says that he was my friend but never used to listen to me which led to our fights and that he moved on in the game. Post this, Asim is seen telling Sharma that ‘dost agar dost ki nahi sune toh woh kya dosti?’

Rajat is also seen asking Asim about calling Sidharth ‘bada bhai’ and then fighting with him for the game. He even accused Asim of trying to seek sympathy and says that his game is just this. Asim tries to defend himself and it will be interesting to see how he tackles the questions by the Aap Ki Adalat host. Sidharth Shukla will also be seen addressing various accusations made by Sharma on him about his aggression and relationship with . Tonight’s episode will be interesting to watch out for as lots of things will be seen getting discussed. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

