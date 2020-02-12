Bigg Boss 13: Rajat Sharma blames Shehnaaz of spoiling her image; Gill says ‘I get hyper if Sidharth irks me’

In the upcoming episode, Shehnaaz Gill will be accused by Rajat Sharma about spoiling her own image on the show with her behaviour. Gill will be seen defending herself against Aap Ki Adalat host’s accusations by saying she only reacts when Sidharth Shukla irks her.

Just a few days away from Bigg Boss 13 finale, housemates are getting prodded by Aap Ki Adalat fame Rajat Sharma. In the last episode, Sidharth Shukla, , Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra were grilled but in tonight’s show, Shehnaaz Gill will be seen facing the heat of the questions. Shehnaaz will be seen addressing questions related to Sidharth and her bond and Paras and Mahira Sharma’s friendship along with her behaviour in the game. While the preview showed Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s bit, the promo reveals a lot more.

In the promo, Shehnaaz is seen getting accused by Rajat Sharma of spoiling her own image and then blaming others that they ruined her reputation. Shehnaaz defends herself and says that she only gets affected when Sidharth makes fun of her and irritates her. She is seen telling Sharma, ‘I get hyper when Sidharth irritates me.’ Post this, Sharma asks her about her making more boyfriends in the house comment and Shehnaaz replies that it was a joke from her side.

Later, Shehnaaz gets asked about what hurts her the most and she goes onto comment on her friendship with Paras and Mahira. She says ‘meri Paras aur Mahira se kum banti hai. Aur jab inn sab ke saath zyada involve hota hai, merko problem hoti hai.’ Post this, Shehnaaz tries to tell Rajat Sharma that after Bigg Boss 13 is over, equations will be clear. She mentions that when she is outside, she will get to know if her feelings for Sidharth and others in the house are the same or not. Meanwhile, after last night’s episode, Rajat Sharma was lauded for being unbiased and asking everyone the right questions. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

