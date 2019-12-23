Bigg Boss 13: Rashami & Arti have a verbal spat; Former questions Singh for supporting Sidharth during fight

Bigg Boss 13: In today’s episode, we will see Rashami Desai and Arti engaging in a verbal spat wherein Rashami will question Arti for not supporting her during her fight with Sidharth.

The contestants locked inside the Bigg Boss 13 house are leaving no stone unturned to dish out some high-octane drama. From engaging in a verbal spat over tasks and kitchen duties to fighting over petty issues, the thirteenth season of the show is all about drama, fights and arguments. Now since Day 1 of the show, we have seen Sidharth Shukla and fighting in the house and in the latest, when Sidharth Shukla calls Desai as ‘naukrani’, the two engage in a war of words which gets aggravated to a point that Rashami, in a fit of anger, throws tea at Shukla.

Now in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, we saw lashing out at both, Rashami Desai, and Sidharth Shukla for digging their pasts, and asks them to behave in the house. Now, post the episode, we saw Sidharth Shukla telling Paras Chhabra that when he and Rashami used to work together in the show- Dil De Dil Tak, Rashami used to spread false news in the media to demean Sidharth. And in today’s episode, we will see Rashami Desai questioning her friendship with Arti Singh as she will be seen telling Arti Singh that despite being such great friends, she didn’t take a stand for Rashami Desai when Shukla was calling her names.

Now we all know that right from Day 1, Arti Singh has been supporting Sidharth and in the promo, we can see Arti Singh telling Rashami Desai that she is good friends with both Shukla and Desai, and therefore, she doesn’t want to get involved in this ‘shit’. Thereafter, we see Rashami telling Aarti that she has lost a friend and Arti also get annoyed and yells at Rashami.

