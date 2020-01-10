Bigg Boss 13: Rashami confronts Shehnaaz about her feelings for Sidharth; advises to concentrate on the game

Rashami Desai recently had a conversation with Shehnaaz Gill regarding the latter's feelings for Sidharth. The actress also advised Shehnaaz to concentrate on her game.

Bigg Boss 13 has been entertaining the audiences to the fullest since the past few months and continues to do so even now. The hosted show has, in fact, reached its final phase. Well, the gossips and controversies related to the contestants of BB house frequently do rounds on social media and news articles. Moreover, this season has been making headlines for the connections and relationships which have been brewing up among the housemates from time to time.

Shehnaaz Gill’s friendship with Sidharth Shukla has been the talk of the town including the BB house for quite some time. Their frequent little fights and fun banters often catch the attention of the audiences and the housemates. Recently, confronted Shehnaaz about the latter’s feelings for Sidharth. She then draws a comparison of her love for Arhaan and tells Shehnaaz that the latter might have fallen in love with Sidharth. Later on, Rashami talks to her about her game inside the house.

She is seen advising Shehnaaz to concentrate on her game and keep the other things (implying the latter’s feelings for Sidharth) to be solved outside the house. Shehnaaz is known for sharing a good rapport with almost all the members of the house including Rashami. Coming to Rashami, the actress has been keeping a distance from Sidharth ever since she got involved in an ugly spat with him a few weeks back. However, the two of them did have a conversation or two in between but in an indirect manner.

