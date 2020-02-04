Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan's relationship tiff leaves Twitterati divided

Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan's relationship issues being spilled in the Bigg Boss 13 house, have left Twitter users divided. Check out what netizens have to say.

and have become the most discussed personalities now, courtesy, their relationship issues. Well, all the drama started when recent Himanshi Khurana revealed a message given by Arhaan Khan to Rashami Desai in the Bigg Boss 13 house. bashed Himanshi for talking about the outside world and breaking the rules. While Himanshi clarified her stance, Rashami Desai made a big revelation. Remember Rahsami telling Salman that she knows about his marriage, but not the child during a Weekend Ka Vaar? Well, apparently Rashami has lied about the same. She opened up saying that she did not even know about his marriage, let alone the child. She also went on to say that she is not concerned with Arhaan anymore and they don't have a future anymore.

However, after Rashami's big revelations, Arhaan Khan came out in the open to talk about the same. Contrary to what Rashami claimed, Arhaan said that Rashami very well knew about is marriage. But, he confessed that the Dil Se Dil Tak actress did not know about his child. Though, there's no clarity on who is telling the truth, but their relationship has certainly gone for a toss and left their fans disheartened. Well Rashami and Arhaan's tiff has left Twitter users divided in opinions. While some are pointing fingers at Arhaan for using Rashami, others think that the actress is doing all this for limelight and to stay in the show.

Check out some tweets by BB fans on Rashami and Arhaan's drama:

How come someone who worked on national tv #arhaankhan can hide his marriage life and @TheRashamiDesai don’t know she is totally creating drama on TV to gain sympathy fake totally fake rashmi https://t.co/XkxKR8tuFT — jas parmar (@jasparmar9) February 2, 2020

@TheRashamiDesai what a "BLAME". Now #ArhaanKhan is playing his card frm outside jst to defame #RashmiDesai what a lover yaar? Bloody fake Arhaan. Its good rashmi has made her way apart from him.and @realhimanshi is a very bad connection for @imrealasim "maukaparasth" lady. https://t.co/rYrtfmMZOA — GOBIND (@GSB81215042) February 1, 2020

I appreciate that people are concerned about #RashmiDesai However she is not a child, she is a full ass grown woman who knows whats right for her and whats not, so stop bullying #ArhaanKhan .. she will look into it once she’s out. — Natalie Dang (@NatalieDang05) January 31, 2020

@TheRashamiDesai pleaseeee throw that fake #ArhaanKhan useless dumbo from ur life u deserve soooo much betterrr!! https://t.co/3VntQoHfgN — Hiten Kothari (@hitenkotharii) February 2, 2020

Tbh I just think this #ArhaanKhan part is just to give #RashmiDesai some camera and screen space I think they were never in a relationship only Only naatak for camera#RightChoiceSld — Arti Sid Fan (@Siddharthbrol) February 4, 2020

I just hate #arhaankhan always talking shit about he cheated rash lier kahika #rashmi rash u did good by competing everything with him #bb13 — ssharadmalhotra_rocks (@ssharadrocks) February 2, 2020

#RashamiDesai never bad mouthed #ArhaanKhan inside the show ! Even justified his side many times !! That justification became backlash for Rashami whether it was mentally or on social media ..

pls rashmi ko uske aas paas bhi mat aane dena bhai — avni (@avni09541809) January 31, 2020

And yet #ArhaanKhan has the audacity to question #RashamiDesai loyalty towards him.

Bro if people are trolling you on Twitter because of Rashmi then it's not her fault it's YOUR own doing.

Stop targeting her when she is in the house. It's not her job to babysit your insecurity https://t.co/RZ4KA3m8hi — Rashami Desai Jaisi (@JenEver09) February 3, 2020

Is really #DignifiedRashami do exist??? I don't feel #RashmiDesai plays dignified. Saf saf dekhta hai ki #ArhaanKhan ke past ke bare vo sab kuch pahle se hi janti thi. She is lying. I don't feel #RashmiDesai jaisi ladki kisi bhi rishte ke liye suitable hai. — Pradhumn Singh (@pradhumn_singh) February 3, 2020

Well, we don't really know who is right and who is wrong, but both of their personal lives have taken a toll on National Television. Who are you supporting, Rashami Desai or Arhaan Khan? Do you think they should call it quits? Let us know in the comment section below.

