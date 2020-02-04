Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan's relationship tiff leaves Twitterati divided

Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan's relationship issues being spilled in the Bigg Boss 13 house, have left Twitter users divided. Check out what netizens have to say.
5068 reads Mumbai
Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan have become the most discussed personalities now, courtesy, their relationship issues. Well, all the drama started when recent Himanshi Khurana revealed a message given by Arhaan Khan to Rashami Desai in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Salman Khan bashed Himanshi for talking about the outside world and breaking the rules. While Himanshi clarified her stance, Rashami Desai made a big revelation. Remember Rahsami telling Salman that she knows about his marriage, but not the child during a Weekend Ka Vaar? Well, apparently Rashami has lied about the same. She opened up saying that she did not even know about his marriage, let alone the child. She also went on to say that she is not concerned with Arhaan anymore and they don't have a future anymore. 

However, after Rashami's big revelations, Arhaan Khan came out in the open to talk about the same. Contrary to what Rashami claimed, Arhaan said that Rashami very well knew about is marriage. But, he confessed that the Dil Se Dil Tak actress did not know about his child. Though, there's no clarity on who is telling the truth, but their relationship has certainly gone for a toss and left their fans disheartened. Well Rashami and Arhaan's tiff has left Twitter users divided in opinions. While some are pointing fingers at Arhaan for using Rashami, others think that the actress is doing all this for limelight and to stay in the show. 

Check out some tweets by BB fans on Rashami and Arhaan's drama:

Well, we don't really know who is right and who is wrong, but both of their personal lives have taken a toll on National Television. Who are you supporting, Rashami Desai or Arhaan Khan? Do you think they should call it quits? Let us know in the comment section below.  

