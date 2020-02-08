Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz get WARNED by BB for questioning decisions; Fans call show ‘biased’

In last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai were scolded by Bigg Boss for calling his decision unfair during the immunity task with Sidharth Shukla. Fans have come out in their support and have called the show biased.

Bigg Boss 13 is nearing its finale and the popularity of contestants is at its peak. In last night’s episode, and Asim Riaz were reprimanded by Bigg Boss for calling decisions unfair during the immunity task in which Sidharth Shukla was involved with them. In the episode, elite club members, Sidharth, Rashami and Asim were asked to save one contestant from Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Arti Singh. Rashami picked Shehnaaz, Asim picked Arti and Sidharth picked Paras.

However, when the task began to snatch away the keys, Asim tried to block Sidharth to stop him from getting the keys. Seeing that things could get out of hand, Bigg Boss reminded Rashami, Asim and Sidharth not to block anyone and to not get violent. Hearing this, Asim said, ‘Iski Baari announcement aa jata hai,’ indicating his disappointment in BB’s decision. Later, again the task was halted and Rashami too questioned Bigg Boss’ decisions in the past tasks where others have been violent with her.

Later, Bigg Boss asked Sidharth, Rashami and Asim to sit with housemates in the living area and scolded Riaz and Desai for questioning the BB's judgement. Rashami tried to reason with Bigg Boss and gave an example of a money task where Shefali physically blocked her. Bigg Boss heard her and also stated that Asim taunted BB about his announcement earlier about not getting violent. Asim and Rashami apologised after the scolding and another round of the task commented. However, the scolding of Bigg Boss didn’t go down well with Rashami and Asim’s fans who called out the makers for being biased.

Check out the tweets:

Tumlog biasedness ki hadh par kartey ho Rashami aur #StarBoyAsim k time hi kyun — NaWajShAh ASIM SQUAD (@shahnawaj0) February 7, 2020

Baisness beyond its Peak — Bigg Boss Guru (@_biggbossfc) February 7, 2020

This's really bullshit season of @BiggBoss. As an audience don't want to see favouritism or horseshit on the name of "Reality shows". Why can't @ColorsTV see the efforts, honesty, dedication of #AsimRiaz who is playing actual game. His efforts for show are getting ruin by makers. — Farah (@fairy__fk) February 7, 2020

Abey saale poora season baiseness word Sab bolbol ke thaak gayee and now you r opening your eyes when Asim pointed out

Yeh manisha sharma overnight work Kar Rahi hai kya...Shukla lo clean Karne ke liye#StarBoyAsim — Muqueeth FaizanAsim Fan (@BeingFaizan8) February 7, 2020

Sahi bolre hai rashmi aur Asim

Tum log biased ho

Sare rules inke time yaad ate h tumko#StarBoyAsim — adv.tanvisharma_ main bhi Asim ki gf (@tanv_sharma) February 7, 2020

Meanwhile, towards the end of the episode, Rashami and Asim again stopped the task when Sidharth’s hand hit Desai’s jaw. Rashami questioned Bigg Boss again about judgment and mentioned that Sidharth hit her deliberately despite being warned against use of violence. Now, what happens in the immunity task is something that we will have to see in tonight’s episode. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

