Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai & Arhaan have a breakdown after Rashami apologises to him for not supporting him

In the latest episode, we were shown that Rashami Desai apologises to Arhaan Khan for not standing up for him.

Ever since ’s re-entry in Bigg Boss 13, time and again, Arhaan Khan and have been making headlines. First, informed Rashami that Arhaan has a child, and then, Rashami’s brother entered the house to give a hint to Rashami to stay away from Arhaan. Also, Salman Khan lashed out at Arhaan for talking about Rashami and her bank balance and the fact that she was bankrupt and it was Arhaan who got her back to life. Every now and then, Rashami has been getting signals from everyone about Arhaan’s character so much so that in the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan informed Rashami that as per reports, Arhaan’s family has been living in her house.

After all the drama, in one of the episodes, viewers were shown that Rashmi tells Arhaan that instead of taking ahead their relationship, they should continue to be friends and talk about the relation after getting out of the house. Now, in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Rashami apologises to Arhaan because she remained silent when he was accused by people of misusing her trust. In the episode, we can see Rashami Desai saying sorry to Arhaan as he had to be at the receiving end of people’s rude behavior. Post Rashami’s apology, Arhaan has a breakdown, and even Rashami cries.

Later, Arhaan and Rashami hug each other and she promises Arhaan that next time, if people question Arhaan and his intent, she will raise her voice and stand up for him. Later, Rashami goes to the bathroom and talks to the camera and threatens that once she is out of the house she will not spare the people who are trying to create troubles between Arhaan and her. Well, it will be interesting to see what will happen to Arhaan and Rashami’s relationship because from Salman Khan to Kamya Punjabi to Rashami’s brother and others, everyone has been raising fingers at Arhaan Khan.

