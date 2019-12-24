Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai, Asim & Arhaan plan and plot against Sidharth Shukla; READ ON

In yesterday’s episode, we saw Rashami Desai, Arhaan Khan and Asim Riaz plan and plot against Sidharth Shukla.

The thirteenth season of Bigg Boss has been faring well at the TRP charts and due to high TRP’s, the show has got an extension of five weeks, which, therefore means that the finale of the show will take place in February 2020. Now, we all know that during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, we all saw Rashami and Sidharth’s ugly fight wherein Sid addressed her as ‘naukrani’ and the latter lost her cool and threw a glass of hot tea on Sidharth. Thereafter, Sid also threw chai at Desai and tore Arhaan’s shirt when he tried to intervene.

Now post the fight, schooled, both, Sidharth Shukla and , and asked them to not dig into their past. Now in the latest episode, we were shown that Rashami Desai, and Asim Riaz, who have become a team, discuss as to how to tackle Sidharth Shukla in the house. In the video, we can see Rashami Desai telling Arhaan about Sidharth's weak point, which is his anger and the fact that if one instigates his weak points, he will lose his cool. Furthermore, Rashami Desai tells Arhaan and Asim that the only way to deal with Shukla is to instigate him so that he takes some drastic action due to which, he will be thrown out of the house because we all know that Shukla loses his cool in no time.

Furthermore, Rashami Desai says that even if Sidharth Shukla wins the show or gets evicted, she will see him outside the house and teach him a lesson for life. Now, when Sidharth Shukla tells Shehnaaz Gill that in his fight with Rashami, why did Arhaan throw chai at him, and since Sidharth is furious over Arhaan Khan for throwing tea, Paras Chhabra makes him understand that this is exactly what Rashami, Asim and Arhaan want so that he loses his cool and gets physical and is eventually thrown out of the house.

Credits :Pinkvilla

