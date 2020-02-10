Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai & Asim Riaz's fans rejoice post Jasmin Bhasin's exit from Naagin 4; Call it karma

A few days back, there were reports that Jasmin Bhasin is going to quit the show Naagin 4. Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz's fans are now rejoicing for the same.

Bigg Boss 13 is just a few days away from its finale but the craze among the fans for the show as well as housemates has not faded yet. Sidharth Shukla and are among the most popular and talked about contestants of BB house. Their continuous fights inside the house have been a talk of the town. A few months back, Rashami and Sidharth’s former actress from the show Dil Se Dil Tak, Jasmin Bhasin entered the show.

Jasmin received a lot of backlash from netizens for being biased towards Sidharth Shukla. The actress openly supported Sidharth and his team and was seen criticizing Rashami and Asim too. Post her exit from Bigg Boss house, Jasmin received flak for this kind of favouritism. Jasmin is a part of the supernatural show Naagin 4. Now, that there are reports of the actress quitting the show, Rashami and Asim’s fans are rejoicing on social media. Some of them are saying that she is being hit by karma while a few others called her a real ‘naagin’ who is now out of the show.

Jab aayi paapon ki potli bharne ki baari toh saare gharwalon ne declare kiya TheRashamiDesai ko sabse paapi contestant of this season.

Talking about the show, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma have been nominated for this week. It will be seen only in the upcoming episode who among them is going to be evicted just a week before the grand finale. In a previous task, Sidharth Shukla had saved another nominated contestant Paras Chhabra by giving him immunity thereby leaving Shehnaaz, Arti and Mahira in danger.

