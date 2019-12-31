Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai celebrates New Years by doing a pole dance; Grooves with Sidharth Shukla; WATCH

In today’s episode, we will see Rashami Desai doing a pole dance. Watch!

Amidst all the fights, arguments and hatred in the Bigg Boss 13 house, in tonight’s episode, we will witness a celebration of sorts as the contestants locked inside the house will be seen in a cheerful mood. While in yesterday’s episode, we saw announcing that , Madhurima Tuli, and Shefali Bagga are in the bottom 3, today, one of the three will get evicted at midnight. Now, in today’s episode, we will see Sunil Grover and entering the house, and entertaining the housemates and play games with them

Now at midnight, we will see the gharwale celebrating New Years and in the promo, we can see everyone dancing and having a good time. But what caught our attention was ’s pole dance as she stunned in a black dress and attempted pole dance. Not just this, Rashami Desai and arch rival Sidharth Shukla will also be seen grooving together at the party. Well, looks like these two want to start afresh and play the game in the right spirit?

In yesterday’s episode, we saw Sidharth Shukla yelling at Rashami Desai for talking about their past in the show, and Sidharth is seen telling the housemates that it was Rashami who followed him to Goa. Also, Sidharth Shukla tells Shefali Jariwala that Rashami and Arhaan are made for each other.

