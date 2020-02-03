Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai CONFESSES she didn’t know about Arhaan Khan’s marriage; READ DEETS

In yesterday’s episode, we saw Devoleena telling Salman Khan that Rashami Desai didn’t know about Arhaan Khan’s marriage. Read on!

From - ’s relationship to Paras Chhabra- Akaknksha Puri’s affair, Bigg Boss 13 has been dishing about major dose of drama and entertainment. Prior to Rashami entering the house, it was only rumoured that she is dating Arhaan but post Arhaan Khan entered the house, it was confirmed that there is more than friendship between the two. Post Arhaan Khan’s wild card entry in the show, things took an ugly turn for Arhaan and Rashami when revealed that Arhaan was married and he also has a child.

Now while earlier, Rashami admitted that she knew about the marriage but not his kid, in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, we saw Devoleena telling Salman Khan that Rashami didn’t know about the marriage either. It so happened that Rashami Desai gets furious when Salman Khan plays a clip wherein she sees Himanshi Khurana revealing details about her relationship with Arhaan Khan to Asim and Vishal Aditya Singh. In the clip, we can see Himanshi Khurana telling Asim and Vishal that Arhaan is very disturbed and he even cried in front of him.

When Rashami asks Himanshi as to why is she discussing Arhaan’s topic with Asim, Devoleena interrupts and tells Salman Khan that Rashami Desai lied to Salman Khan about knowing about Arhaan’s marriage. Devoleena further added that since Rashami was taken aback when Salman informed her about Arhaan’s marriage and kid, she was so confused and didn’t know how to react and to save Arhaan, she lied knowing about his marriage. Later, Himanshi tries to clear out saying that she was concerned for Rashami and didn’t want to damage it further. Well, we also see Rashami also telling Himanshi to tell Arhaan that she doesn’t care about anything now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

