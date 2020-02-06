Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai on confronting Arhaan Khan about his marriage & child: He lied to me in the past

In yesterday’s episode, Rashami Desai revealed that Arhaan Khan lied to her when she confronted him about his child and marriage

Besides all the fights and arguments in the Bigg Boss 13 house, one topic that has made headlines in season thirteen of the reality show is and ’s relationship. As soon as Arhaan Khan entered the house as a wild card entrant, he proposed to Rashami Desai but post that things took an ugly turn when told Rashami Desai that Arhaan is married and he also has a child. Now, as we speak, Arhaan is out of the house and recently, Rashami revealed that she didn’t know about Arhaan’s marriage and his child.

During the media interaction episode inside the BB house, when Rashami was asked about her relationship status, she had said that she is done with Arhaan and wants to move forward. Also, during the episode, the Uttaran actress shared that she had confronted Arhaan about his marriage and the child in the past, but he had lied to her then. Rashami said, “I am being very honest. I lied to Salman sir for the first time as I was concerned about him and us. But now that you have asked me, I will tell you. An astrologer uncle of Arhaan Khan had told me that he is already married and has a 5/6 year old kid. When I asked him and confronted, he straight away denied it.”

Thereafter, Rashai Desai said that she was shocked and confused when all these things opened up on the show and his past was discussed and due to all the confusion, Rashami said that she was in two minds as to how to handle the situation. When Rashami quizzed him about the marriage and child, Arhaan Khan had said that he will explain and give all the proof when she comes out of the house. Also, during Himanshi Khurana’s re-entry in the BB house, when she revealed that Arhaan is a bechara and he cried in front of Himanshi, Rashmi was shocked to learn that while Arhaan is being projected as bechara, she is the one suffering and therefore, when the press asked Rashami about her status, she said that she is single. Well, on the other hand, Arhaan Khan has been claiming that Rashami Desai knew about his marriage. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

