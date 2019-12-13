Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai DEFENDS Arhaan Khan after Paras accuses him of backbiting about her being broke

In an episode of Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra accuses Arhaan Khan of backbiting about Rashami Desai’s financial condition in front of Shefali Bagga. Rashami comes to Arhaan’s defense in front of everyone.

Bigg Boss 13 is getting interesting day by day. With Paras Chhabra’s re-entry in the house, makers had intended to add more drama in the house. A day back, Paras returned to the main house from the secret room and started to call out everyone for gossiping about each other. Paras went onto accuse of gossiping about his girlfriend to Shefali Bagga. Paras revealed to Rashami that Arhaan was commenting on her financial condition and had said that she was bankrupt.

Hearing this, Paras expected Rashami will be shocked. However, Rashami defended Arhaan in front of everyone and told Paras that whatever he said about her financial condition was the truth. Rashami mentions that it was Arhaan who supported her and took care of her when she was bankrupt and lost in life. Paras adds that Arhaan was trying to take credit for her success in life. To this, Rashami added that Arhaan supported her in situations which were bleak and hence, she knows this about him.

Later, when the discussion in the living room is over, Rashami and Arhaan spend time together in the pool area. Rashami tells Arhaan not to say all these things about her in front of housemates as they will target him on it. Arhaan mentions that he supports her and they sort it out. On the last weekend ka vaar episode, had revealed the truth about Arhaan’s kid from a previous marriage to Rashami so that she could decide about her future with him. Post that, Arhaan and Rashami sorted out their differences and decided not to discuss about it in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from Bigg Boss 13 house.

Credits :Colors TV

