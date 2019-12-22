Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai EXPOSES Sidharth Shukla; Calls him a 'drug addict and loser'

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai have again engaged in an ugly spat, and this time both have gone all personal on each other. After Sidharth, Rashami has hit below-the-belt and exposed Sidharth Shukla's past secrets. Here's what happened.

Unlike all the other Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar episodes where gives the housemates a taste of their own medicines, yesterday's was a bit different. This time, Salman decided to watch the whole ugly drama from the outside, and then intervene when his patience broke out. And just as Salman would have expected, things went from worse to worst in the BB 13 house. From Mahira Sharma to Shehnaaz Gill to Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz to Sidharth Shukla and , all the housemates were at loggerheads with each other.

But, the one nasty fight that went unbearable at a moment was that of old rivals Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. It was only a day before that Sidharth and Rashami got into a ugly spat when the former called her 'Aisi ladki' pointing fingers at the Dil Se Dil Tak actress's character. Now, in yesterday's episode, a deeply hurt Rashami Desai picked up a fight with Sidharth. All started when Rashami was having a argument with Paras Chhabra, Sidharth intervened to stop the fight, and here Rashami instigated (Sidharth) him by calling a Gunda. Things didn't go down well, and they threw tea on each other. Rashami's beau also got into a physical fight with Sid while trying to save his ladylove.

Soon after all the housemates interrupted to stop the fight from going into the next level. But, the drama didn't stop here. Later, Rashami was seen shedding tears in the bedroom area. Here, she was expressing all her anger on Sidharth to Vishal Aditya Singh and made a major revelation about Sidharth Shukla. She stooped down to personal remarks on the former. She exposed Sidharth Shukla's past secrets and called him a 'drug addict' and even went on to call him a failure in life. She said that he is a druggie and that is what you can expect from him violence and anger.

For the unversed, in the past Rashami was seen discussing about Sidharth Shukla's rehabilitation treatment with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Hindustani Bhau. Now the questions are, will their fight get more worse? Will they spill all their dirty past secrets in the Bigg Boss 13 house? Well, Salman looked surely disappointed with Rashami's give back. It would be interesting to see how he vents out his anger on the Dil Se Dil Tak actors for stooping so low on National Television. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

