Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai fans trend #PureHeartedRashami post Vikas & Himanshi's statements about her

Bigg Boss 13 has emerged to become one of the most trending seasons of all times and the reasons are quite obvious. The celebrities who are a part of this season have a huge role to play in making it a successful one. However, that does not mean that the Salman Khan show has been able to save itself from controversies. The most common controversy or preconceived notion related to Bigg Boss is that it is fixed and controlled as well.

This debate rose again after the airing of the last episode where the users pointed out a particular scene in which Vikas Gupta is revealing the names of the top three finalists – Asim, Sidharth and Shehnaaz. This particular clipping has now become viral on social media post which netizens have alleged that everything is fixed. This specifically did not go well with Rashami Desai fans who have not only lashed out at the makers but have also trended #PureHeartedRashami on Twitter in her support.

Moreover, many of them also lashed out at Himanshi Khurana for speaking ill about Rashami in front of others. It so happened that Himanshi revealed in front of a few other housemates that she had met Arhaan outside and that the latter has become disturbed because of Rashami. Netizens have also lashed out at Vishal and Asim for not taking Rashami’s side at times and even cornering her when it comes to tasks. They have lauded Rashami for the way in which she advised Himanshi to clear things out with Asim.

What are your opinions about the same? Do let us know in the comments section.

