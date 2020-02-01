Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai fans trend #PureHeartedRashami post Vikas & Himanshi's statements about her

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai fans have come out in her support by circulating #PureHeartedRashamiDesai on Twitter. Read further for more details.

Bigg Boss 13 has emerged to become one of the most trending seasons of all times and the reasons are quite obvious. The celebrities who are a part of this season have a huge role to play in making it a successful one. However, that does not mean that the show has been able to save itself from controversies. The most common controversy or preconceived notion related to Bigg Boss is that it is fixed and controlled as well.

This debate rose again after the airing of the last episode where the users pointed out a particular scene in which Vikas Gupta is revealing the names of the top three finalists – Asim, Sidharth and Shehnaaz. This particular clipping has now become viral on social media post which netizens have alleged that everything is fixed. This specifically did not go well with fans who have not only lashed out at the makers but have also trended #PureHeartedRashami on Twitter in her support.

Check out the tweets below:

Guys did he just said the top3 ? He said and tried to change his words If the show is already fixed ???? BiggBoss ColorsTV mnysha EndemolShineIND why y’all wasting our time and vote if you already decided top3? #PureHeartedRashami #RashamiDesai pic.twitter.com/1jgn7GBSXL — Rashami Desai Fanclub (RashamiFanclub3) January 31, 2020

#himanshi first Mistake was to come Biggboss second was to talk shit about Rashu and we don’t care about your fake love that’s your problem but what’s your strategy? What are you trying prove ?Show Rashami negative? Plan is failed miserably #RashamiDesai #PureHeartedRashami — Basrah (Basraaah) January 31, 2020

Please circulate this clip. If everything is fixed why r we even rooting fr our fav contestant and moreover why are we voting fr them too. ColorsTV BiggBoss

If it's fixed, it isn't right. We audience have every right to speak and we will#PureHeartedRashami https://t.co/jVruXPhFI1 — Dream Girl (dreamgirl10055) January 31, 2020

#RashamiDesai saying aseem boht upar jayega aur career ab aage jayega I want to cry. Shes so nice. There is special place in hell for asim fans who doubt Rashami#BB13 #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #PureHeartedRashami — thisisfatema (Doremonlove) January 31, 2020

Jitni gracefully Himanshi ne first exit maari thi

Utni hi Disgracefully second exit legi

Himanshi Khurrana #PureHeartedRashami #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #RashamiDesai — PAKHIIII (aainaaaaa) January 31, 2020

Just hours before realhimanshi did back biting against #RashamiDesai But this pure hearted Soul is giving her advice like a mother No doubt She is Such a great pure hearred person #PureHeartedRashami — DignifiedALI (MyselfMaAali) January 31, 2020

Asim and Vishal think Rashami is behaving different because she's not nominated this time! Asim says Rashami does exactly opposite of what she says! Is Asim the same person who has patched up & then fought with Siddharth at least 10 times?#BB13 #BiggBoss13 #PureHeartedRashami — #RashmiansolidwomanRashami (RashamiFan4) January 31, 2020

This girl realhimanshi has insulted her boyfriend and his family on TV and now saying Rashami hasn’t treated fraud Ramlal well? Wtf. That girl didn’t speak anything against even when Salman told her about his fraud. #PureHeartedRashami — Vinci (vinci1203) January 31, 2020

Moreover, many of them also lashed out at Himanshi Khurana for speaking ill about Rashami in front of others. It so happened that Himanshi revealed in front of a few other housemates that she had met Arhaan outside and that the latter has become disturbed because of Rashami. Netizens have also lashed out at Vishal and Asim for not taking Rashami’s side at times and even cornering her when it comes to tasks. They have lauded Rashami for the way in which she advised Himanshi to clear things out with Asim.

What are your opinions about the same? Do let us know in the comments section.

