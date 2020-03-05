Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai gets emotional on meeting her little fan from Iran; WATCH

In the video, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai gets emotional to meet her fan from Iran. Watch

was a household name, thanks to her popular shows such as Uttran, and others and post her stint in Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai’s fan following has multiplied to another level. From kids to adults and oldies, everyone has become a die-hard fan of the actress and as proof, we got our hands on a video wherein we can see a fan from Iran crying inconsolably on meeting Rashami. In the video, we can see Rashami Desai hugging and planting a kiss on the fans forehead while she is overwhelmed to meet her idol.

In the said video, we can see Rashami Desai telling her team that she feels upset that the little girl is crying and later, Rashami Desai is taken by surprise when she gets to know that the little fan is from Iran. Before leaving, Rashami Desai asks the fan to always keep smiling and boy, we totally loved the way Rashami dealt with the little fan. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Rashami Desai opened up on experiencing casting couch in the industry as she said that when she started her career, she was very young and she was told that if she doesn’t go through casting couch, she won't get work.

Post Bigg Boss 13, Rashami, who shared a great rapport with Asim Riaz and Himanshi, inside the house, had a reunion with them and from dancing to goofing around, the trio had an amazing time

Check out Rashami Desai meeting her little fan from Iran's video here:

