Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai gets furious at Mahira Sharma for hurting Arhaan Khan during the captaincy task

In the upcoming episode, Rashami Desai will be seen loosing her cool at Mahira Sharma for hurting Arhaan Khan during the captaincy task. She even calls her bewakoof and pushes her aggressively. Here's what happened.

Originally tasks in the Bigg Boss house are meant for entertainment, but BB 13 housemates have proved it otherwise. From the beginning of the 'tedha' season, the inmates are either trying their best either to cancel the task, or get excessively aggressive that the task stands scrapped on the orders of Bigg Boss himself. The upcoming episode will be no different. Again in the name of task some is going to get hurt and the blame-game will start. And this time, the one to get is none other than 's beau .

In the upcoming episode, the captaincy task will continue, where Mahira Sharma will be seen going the Paras Chhabra way and try to play a smart game. In the preview video released by the makers, it is seen that Mahira is trying to empty Arhaan's water-filled container. But, while doing so, she does it with so much aggression that she ends up hurting Arhaan. Yes, Arhaan gets badly hurt on his head, but Mahira's actions. Upon seeing this, Rashami Desai gets extremely furious and blasts Mahira Sharma. She loses her calm and pushes Mahira away from Arhaan in an attempt to resuce him. Within no moment, Rashami calls Mahira 'bewakoof' and questions if this is the right way to play the game, by hurting someone physically?

Soon after, Sanchalak, Vikas Gupta jumps in to settle the matter, but shouts at Rashami for pushing Arhaan and Mahira. She sobs and says, 'Are you mad Vikas?'. Later, Bigg Boss commands the housemates to remove one person from the captaincy task. However, one of them agree and disobey Bigg Boss' order. An angry Bigg Boss announces that if they are trying to get the task cancelled like always, then they must be aware as everyone will bear the brunt of it.

What do you think about the same? Do you think Arhaan Khan got hurt because of Mahira Sharma? Who do you want to see as the next captain of Bigg Boss 13? Let us know in the comment section below.

