Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai gets immense support from fans as they trend 'Queen Of Hearts Rashami' on Twitter

Bigg Boss 13's Rashami Desai is trending on Twitter thanks to her loyal fans and followers. They are trending the hashtag Queens of Hearts Rashami Desai and showing their love and support for her.
5358 reads Mumbai Updated: January 25, 2020 03:09 pm
If you are thinking that Rashami Desai has less fans and followers then you are wrong as the Twitter trend, Queen of Hearts Rashami is denoting something else. With more than 200k tweets, the trend is one of the top ones and fans have been constantly tweeting to showcase their undying support for the actress. The trend got boosted more when the promo of Weekend ka Vaar went viral. In the promo, we saw Rashami saying that she feels Vishal is weak in comparison to her. However, Salman revealed that she has lesser votes and Vishal safe and she is unsafe. 

One of the fans wrote, "Now Mahira Kaun and Parasite will get another point to mock and humiliate Rashami. Stay strong my baby. @TheRashamiDesai." Another fan tweeted,"Believe in yourself. You are braver than you think, more talented than you know, and capable of more than you imagine.  Queen Of Hearts Rashami @TheRashamiDesai."

 Another fan wrote,"Despite having pain in hand she has done her task! She was alone for sometime and couldn't escaping with her painful hand! Really at that time my heart was crying! Oh girl!! @TheRashamiDesai Queen Of Hearts Rashami."

Check out the tweets right below.

Speaking of the series, we recently learned that makers have apparently cancelled the new 2-week extension. For the unversed, after a 5-week addition, there were reports of how the series received one more extension. During the last weekend ka vaar, Madhurima Tuli got evicted. 

Credits :Twitter

