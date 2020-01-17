Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai has a breakdown in front of Arti Singh; Says, ‘She is dying from within’

In yesterday’s episode, we saw Rashami Desai crying inconsolably in front of Arti Singh. READ ON

The thirteenth season of Bigg Boss has been all about fights, arguments, and nok-jhok but ever since the family members of the gharwale have entered the house, the house has been all emotional. While the first family member to enter the house was Arti Singh’s brother, Krushna Abhishek, thereafter, we saw Mahira Sharma’s mother, Shehnaaz Gill’s father, Shefali Jariwala’s husband enter the house. Now in yesterday’s episode, had a breakdown on seeing everyone's family members come inside the house and Rashami shared her feelings with Arti Singh while the two were sitting in the garden area.

In the episode, we saw Arti Singh telling Rashami Desai that talking about her and Arhaan, she is very suspicious and to this, Rashami said that she will learn more about it once she steps out of the house. While Rashami Desai says that she did not want to create a nuisance inside the house vis-a-via Arhaan, Arti goes on to tell her that she would never even speak to a person like Arhaan. Furthermore, Rashami says that she is not happy in her personal life, and that she is tired of everything because her loved ones have abandoned her and there are no dreams left for her anymore. Rashami was heard saying that she doesn’t know how to smile and she wonders as to why does god doesn’t listen to her prayers. Rashami got so emotional that she told Arti Singh that she hasn't got anything in life easily and she feels like crying every moment.

Also, Rashami Desai goes on to say that in order to hide others mistakes, her reputation has gotten ruined and she further adds that she is dying from within and these three months inside the Bigg Boss house weren't easy for her at all. Well, we are sure that once Rashami steps out of the Bigg Boss house, she will be able to resolve all her problems. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

