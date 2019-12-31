Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai has an emotional breakdown in front of Arhaan Khan; WATCH

In today’s episode, we will see Rashami Desai having an emotional breakdown.

It was three months back that Bigg Boss 13 started its journey with celebrities coming inside and getting locked in the house. From Sidharth Shukla, , Asim, Shefali Jariwala, Shefali Bagga to Shehnaaz Gill and others, as we speak, the contestants are locked inside the house. Now, yesterday, announced that Arhaan, Shefali Bagga and Madhurima Tuli are the bottom 3 contestants and in today’s episode, one of the three will get evicted at midnight.

In the latest promo released by the channel, we can see Rashami and Arhaan sitting in the confession room and Rashami crying buckets while hugging Arhaan. Yes, in today’s episode, Rashami will get extremely emotional and in the preview, we can see Rashami Desai and having a conversation while Rashami Desai is seen telling Arhaan that she is feeling very heavy from inside. In the said video, we can see Rashami Desai crying inconsolably as she is heard saying that she is feeling very heavy from within. Arhaan Khan looks emotional too and hugs her.

In today’s video, we can see contestants enjoying a New Year’s party while Sunil Grover and enter the house to entertain the housemates. In the video, we can see Rashami Desai doing a pole dance. Also, Sunli aka Gutthi will be seen giving 'chappal awards' to everyone based on one of their constant habits inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Well, it will be interesting to see as to who amongst the three will get evicted in the show. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

Credits :Pinkvilla

