Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai to have special visitors during the family week; DEETS INSIDE

As Bigg Boss 13 is witnessing family week, Rashami Desai will be getting a special surprise which will leave her overwhelmed.

Bigg Boss 13 is witnessing one of the most emotional moments of the season and the family week has begun on the show. This week, the loved one of the contestants will be visiting the BB house. It goes without saying that it is the most emotional time for the housemates as they will be meeting their family members after a long time. So far, Shehnaaz Gill’s father, Mahira Sharma’s mother, Arti Singh’s brother Krushna Abhishek have entered the house, while Shefali Jariwala’s husband Parag Tyagi, Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz and Sidharth Shukla’s will also be seen in the BB house.

Quite expectedly, everyone is looking forward to meeting their loved ones. Amid these, there are reports that will be getting a special surprise during the family week. According to media reports, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress’ mother and brother will not be entering the house this time. As per a report published in Indian Forums, Rashami will be visited by niece Bhavya and nephew Swastik during the family week. To note, the Uttaran actress has been quite close to the kids and have been missing them terribly. Indeed, this surprise will make her day more special.

Meanwhile, the family week has come with a major reality check for the contestants. While Shehnaaz’s father has asked her to stay away from Sidharth and Mahira’s mother also slammed Paras Chhabra for kissing her on national television. On the other hand, Parag has also asked Shefali to pull up her socks and even threatened Asim about being rude to her.

Credits :India Forums

