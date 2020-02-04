Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai knew about my marriage before she entered the house: Arhaan Khan

Arhaan Khan, in an interview, revealed that Rashami Desai knew about his marriage.

Bigg Boss 13 has been full of drama, entertainment, arguments and what not and as we speak, Sidharth Shukla, , Asim Riaz, Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh, and Paras Chhabra are the only contestants who are locked inside the house. Now, if we look at Rashami Desai’s journey in the house, it has witnessed a lot of ups and downs. We all know that post ’s entry in the house, informed Rashami Desai about Arhaan’s marriage and child and although Rashami said that she knew about his marriage, but in the latest episode, Devoleena, who had entered the house as Rashami’s connection had said that Rashami didn’t even know about Arhaan’s marriage.

Now, during an interview, when Arhaan Khan was asked if Rashami knew about his marriage, Arhaan said that she knew about his marriage before she entered the house. Although Arhaan agreed that Rashami didn’t know about his child but he says that he would have told her at the right time. Well, we don’t know who is saying the truth but we are sure that the two will sort out the differences once the show gets over. Not just this, Arhaan is also upset with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Arti Singh for talking ill about him and targeting him on the show. Arhaan had said that Devoleena doesn’t know him well to say things about him, but what is hurtful for Arhaan is to see that Rashami is listening to it quietly. Also, Himanshi Khurana, who entered the house as Asim's connection, in an episode, revealed that Arhaan Khan is very upset with Rashami Desai and that he cried in front of him because she didnt take a stand for him and post his exit, Rashami has become friends with Sidharth Shukla.

Now in the latest episode, we will be shown that during a press conference that will take place inside the house, Rashami will be asked about her relationship status and in the promo, Rashami said that she is done with Arhaan and that chapter is over for her. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

