Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai locks horns with Vishal Aditya Singh; Targets him for his game plan

During a recent task on Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra sparks a heated argument between Rashami Desai and Vishal Aditya Singh. Here’s what happened.

Bigg Boss 13 is witnessing an interesting week this time wherein two of the strong contestants Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla were witnessing the chaos in the house from the secret room. Adding another twist in the game after Paras and Sidharth were given the power to command the captaincy task and assign various tasks to the contenders – Asim Riaz, , Shefali Jariwala and Vikas Gupta. Undoubtedly, the duo is making the most of this opportunity and have been assigning weird tasks.

However, soon Paras and Sidharth’s task will take a nasty turn as they will instigate a fight between Rashami Desai and Vishal Aditya Singh. In the coming episode, Paras will ask Rashami to confront Vishal Aditya Singh and target him for his game strategy. Obeying the orders, Rashami initiated a conversation with Vishal which soon turns into an ugly. While Rashami points out Vishal’s game plan of confusing the housemates, this doesn’t go down well with the latter and the two lock horns over the same.

Here’s a glimpse of the heated argument between Rashami and Vishal:

On the other hand, this popular reality show will witness another twist as Paras will be back in the house tonight. While the housemates will be surprised by his re-entry, he will be unmasking the housemates. Not only will he share ’s truth with Rashami, but he will also take a sly dig on Vishal for his growing proximity with Mahira Sharma in his absence. Cleary, the upcoming episode of Bigg Bos 13 will be witnessing some fireworks tonight.

