Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai makes shocking revelation about Arhaan; Says he had plans to marry her on the show

After Rashami Desai was grilled by Rajat Sharma on Bigg Boss 13, the actress surprised everyone after she revealed that he had a deal of marrying her on the show.

As Bigg Boss 13 is inching towards its grand finale, the final days of the show are coming with interesting surprises for the audience. Recently, the housemates were surprised with the inhouse Aap Ki Adalat with Rajat Sharma where each one of them was grilled by hard-hitting statements. Interestingly, when was called inside the witness box, her relationship with was once again a hot topic for questions. The actress was accused of lying about being unaware of Arhaan’s marriage and kids.

Defending herself, Rashami stated that she had no clue about Arhaan’s marriage. The Uttaran actress also emphasised that she was being emotionally used by the latter on the show. This isn’t all. Rashami also revealed that host not only unmasked Arhaan’s truth but also informed her about the actor’s secret deal with BB13 makers. The diva claimed that Rashami Arhaan had plans to marry her on the show and she wasn’t aware of it. She further admitted that she has been quite upset about not knowing many things regarding Arhaan and was confused about her relationship with him.

To note, Arhaan and Rashami had been dating each other for a while before entering in the show. However, their relationship was put to test time and again after Arhaan was exposed by Salman on national television. While the actor received severe backlash, Rashami had shocked everyone after she proposed him soon after the incident. Given her stint, the actress was even accused of using her relationship for the game. Do you think the same? Share your views in the comment section below.

