Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai on not becoming the captain: I am a captain either way as I only do what I like

In today’s episode, we will see Rashami Desai talking about not becoming the captain of the house. Read on

We all know that one of the major reasons why fights take place in the Bigg Boss house is in order to become the captain of the house, because captaincy assures one week of immunity in the house and therefore, all the contestants locked inside the house give their 100 percent during captaincy tasks. This year, during the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss, we saw Asim, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, and others fight like cats and dogs during the tasks. Now, while Sid, Shehnaaz, Arti Singh, Asim Riaz and others have already become the captain of the house, and Paras Chabbra have never become the captain of the house, and during the media interaction, when Rashami Desai was asked about it, the actress said that she never really had a craze for being in the captaincy race.

In today’s episode, we will see Rashami answering media’s questions about not becoming captain of the house as she said that she is strong enough and is a captain in her own right. Aso, she added that irrespective of whether she's the captain or not, she only does what she likes and doesn't dances to anyone's tunes and nobody can dictate anything to her. Next, when Paras Chhabra was asked about not becoming the captain of the house, the Sanskarti Playboy had said that this is the real test where he wanted to know his value and that he is happy that he has come ahead through the love of the audience.

Furthermore, Shehnaaz Gill was questioned for being tagged as the flipper of the game because in Hindi, the word means somebody who is pin painde ka lauta, and to this, Shehnaaz said that this is her true nature and she always stands by what is right. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More